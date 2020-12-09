ISACA to hold virtual Privacy in Practice conference

ISACA’s inaugural Privacy in Practice conference, will take place on 9 December 2020 as an online event, and will give privacy professionals the opportunity to learn how to assess, build and implement privacy solutions for their organisations, ensure compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations and mitigate risk at their enterprises.

This is a new offering from ISACA and is its first privacy-focused conference. The growth in the privacy sector highlights the need for qualified professionals to create privacy solutions that are aligned with organisational goals and risk appetite.

Opening keynote speaker Ivana Bartoletti, privacy and digital ethics expert, author, and co-founder of Women Leading in AI Network, will explore how technology intersects with the law, privacy and human rights, and what we can do to ensure we build and use technology for good in her presentation, “Privacy in the Age of Big Data”.

Earlier this year, ISACA launched its Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE) certification, which is the first experience-based, technical certification of its kind.

“Prioritising data privacy is now more essential than ever before,” says Nader Qaimari, chief product officer at ISACA. “ISACA’s CDPSE certification offers privacy professionals an opportunity to validate their technical skills and knowledge, and the Privacy in Practice Conference offers valuable privacy insights and solutions.”

Each Privacy in Practice session will last one hour and be divided into tracks covering:

Data Governance and Lifecycle

Privacy Infrastructure, Security and Controls

Privacy Solutions

Sessions will be presented in real-time (CDT) as if attendees were at an in-person event, and many will feature a live Q&A with speakers. Attendees will have extended access to the sessions and content so that they may view them at their own pace. Session topics include balancing analytics and privacy; helping DPOs with privacy automation tools; digital ethics; privacy strategies; cloud adoption; and privacy standards, among others.

Privacy in Practice attendees can earn up to nine continuing professional education (CPE) hours. More details and registration can be found at https://www.isaca.org/conferences/isaca-virtual-conference-privacy-in-practice.

Attendees who hold ISACA’s CDPSE will receive a discount of US$150 off registration. Attendees who do not yet have the CDPSE certification but wish to obtain it can have the certification’s US$50 application fee waived and receive the same discount on conference registration.

