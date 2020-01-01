Relativity Strengthens Investment in Australia’s e Discovery and Compliance Market

Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, announced at Legal Innovation and Tech Fest that it is strengthening its investment in the Australian market. Relativity is growing its presence in Australia given the high demand and engagement from the region.

RelativityOne data in Australia has more than doubled in the last year, demonstrating an increased desire for an e-discovery SaaS product the company says.

Relativity has hired Georgia Foster, Managing Director, APAC, to lead the organisation’s efforts in the region. Foster has more than 17 years of experience leading lead sales, operations, product and marketing teams in APAC, the U.S. and Latin America. She previously held roles at LinkedIn and Uber, bringing their products and concepts to the local market.

“I’m thrilled to join the Relativity team at a time when there’s so much growth and excitement around the product in Australia and the APAC market more broadly,” said Foster. “As we continue to expand in the local market, it’s important to empower our Australian users to be successful. I look forward to working with our customers and team members to ensure we can deliver the best experience possible.”

Delivering a solution that makes meeting processing and production requirements in Australia simpler is a key priority the company says. To achieve this, Relativity introduced a preview program enabling some Australian customers to provide realtime feedback allowing for iteration on the functionality prior to its release.

The latest release for RelativityOne users in Australia offers:

Level Numbering to eliminate the need for multiple processing platforms.

Improved PDF Rendering and Viewer so there’s no more importing/exporting.

Improved PDF Redaction Workflow to apply redactions from within RelativityOne.

Updated options in Relativity Desktop Client (RDC) to export rendered PDFs.

“Our goal is for e-discovery teams to have a true end-to-end e-discovery platform in RelativityOne,” said Stuart Hall, Senior Manager, APAC Service Delivery at Relativity. “This is the first time that we collaborated so closely with Australian customers on a locally focused product upgrade and the approach certainly benefitted both Relativity and our customers.”

