Blue Prism enlists Signavio for Process Discovery

Blue Prism has announced a joint solution with Signavio for process discovery now available on Blue Prism’s Digital Exchange (DX).

“The simple fact is that, without end to end visibility and insight into business workflows, true transformation is not even achievable, let alone measurable. Signavio creates the right foundations for accelerated and sustained transformation,” says Peter Walker, CTO EMEA at Blue Prism.

Blue Prism’s digital workforce can be registered in Signavio Dictionary and then linked directly to business process models, with visibility into where they are deployed and how to evaluate opportunities to scale.

Users can curate the process landscape and analyse actual process execution data for detailed, interactive insights into performance. By learning how processes operate before and after automation, it’s possible to quickly quantify the value and impact of an automation strategy, demonstrating improvements and real business value.

Signavio highlights where digital workers can best help, improving underlying processes and enabling human workers and robots to work in perfect harmony. This collaborative approach grants the best possible return on intelligent automation investments, especially as businesses look to scale across the organization.

Signavio’s Business Transformation Suite is a cloud-based management platform that enables mid-size and large organizations to understand, improve and transform all of their business processes.

Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over 1 million processes across the globe.

