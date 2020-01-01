Google acquires data backup firm

Google is acquiring backup and disaster recovery (DR) firm Actifio which offers an abilitry for users to to protect virtual copies of data in its native format, manage these copies throughout their entire lifecycle, and use these copies for scenarios like development and test.

"We’re excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we’ve had as partners over the past four years,” said Ash Ashutosh, CEO at Actifio.

“Backup and recovery is essential to enterprise cloud adoption and, together with Google Cloud, we are well-positioned to serve the needs of data-driven customers across industries."

Actifio offers services to:

Increase business availability by simplifying and accelerating backup and DR at scale, across cloud-native, and hybrid environments.

Automatically back up and protect a variety of workloads, including enterprise databases like SAP HANA, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and MySQL, as well as virtual machines (VMs) in VMware, Hyper-V, physical servers, and Google Compute Engine.

Bring significant efficiencies to data storage, transfer, and recovery.

Accelerate application development and reduce DevOps cycles with test data management tools.

“The market for backup and DR services is large and growing, as enterprise customers focus more attention on protecting the value of their data as they accelerate their digital transformations,” said Matt Eastwood, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Research at IDC.

“We think it is a positive move for Google Cloud to increase their focus in this area.”

