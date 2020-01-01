Fastman Suite Now Available on SAP App Center

Fastman has announced that three of its flagship products are now available for online purchase on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.

These innovative products are designed for businesses using SAP Extended Enterprise Content Management (SAP Extended ECM) by OpenText that are interested in the efficient management of their business content and information. Fastman solutions work with SAP ECM by OpenText for SAP S/4HANA, SAP Extended ECM by OpenText, add-on for capital projects and operations, and SAP SuccessFactors Extended ECM by OpenText.

Fastman’s offerings include:

Fastman Permissions Management Suite for SAP Extended ECM by OpenText

Managing permissions for access to information and content from SAP Extended ECM by OpenText is an important component in the information access of an electronic document management system. Fastman Permissions Management Suite helps companies in managing access with confidence, identifying, addressing, and doing audits on potential information leaks that could otherwise damage their business.

Fastman Data Transformation Hub for SAP Extended ECM by OpenText

It enables businesses to automate long and drawn-out data management activities such as record management, data migration, content updates, and move without the risk and tedium associated with manual processes. Fastman Data Transformation Hub is a flexible and cost-effective API to import and bulk update files and metadata, managing moves, and updates for enterprise content.

Fastman Digital Signature Connector for SAP Extended ECM by OpenText

This advanced digital signing solution will streamline your validation and approval processes directly within the SAP Extended ECM by OpenText user interface; you can sign and approve documents remotely and from anywhere within your repository in just a few clicks. Fastman is a DocuSign Silver Partner and the Fastman Digital Signature Connector is an off-the-shelf extension providing advanced capability to DocuSign content from SAP Extended ECM by OpenText in the cloud or on-premise.

“Fastman has a long history of working with organisations that use SAP technologies and Fastman products in parallel. We are proud to formalize this by offering our products on SAP App Center,” said Fastman’s CEO Alister Grigg, speaking to the significant milestone for the company.

“Innovation and solving customer challenges is core to our ethos, and we look forward to advancing this alongside SAP and the SAP community“.

Fastman is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it has access to tools, training, resources and benefits that partners need to deliver the solutions and services customers demand. The SAP PartnerEdge program supports partners to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.