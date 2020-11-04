iText signs on with Singapore National Digital Identity (NDI) Program

iText has been named as one of the 8 technology partners recommended by GovTech (Singapore) for a National Digital Identity (NDI) initiative.

SingPass users can use the new “Sign with SingPass” feature to electronically sign contracts, agreements and other legal documentation.

This new feature will be progressively rolled out by the Government Technology Agency’s wholly owned subsidiary, Assurity Trusted Solutions Pte Ltd (ATS), in collaboration with iText Software and 7 more partners: DocuSign, Netrust, Adobe, OneSpan, Dedoco, Tessaract.io and Kofax.

Besides digitally signed PDFs, iText pdfHTML, generating images from PDFs with pdfRender, flattening dynamic forms with pdfXFA, or easy creation of PDFs based on templates using the low-code tool iText DITO.

As more businesses offer “Sign with SingPass”, users can look forward to using digital signatures to complete transactions without the need to be physically present to sign PDF documents.

Today’s SingPass has evolved to provide seamless and convenient access to over 1,000 digital services offered by some 250 government agencies and private organisations. There are now over 2.1 million users of the SingPass Mobile app since its launch.

Benedict Lee, Regional Manager, Asia Pacific for iText said, “Working together with GovTech, iText has developed an SDK and code examples to demonstrate the integration of an organisation’s document workflow with the NDI Digital Signing Service to allow digital signing of PDF documents in high volumes.

“By using the (available for Java and .NET) to create and process ISO-, PDF documents, customers can interface with the SingPass Mobile app and utilise secure, digitally signed PDFs in a modern, digitalised document workflow, a necessity in automated document management. Ultimately, businesses can benefit from growing their business with the NDI SingPass digital signing integration.”

