EFEX acquires regional IT Capacity

Managed technology service provider, EFEX, has announced the acquisition of The BMS Group (BMS) in the lllawarra region of New South Wales.

BMS are a well-established managed service provider, who have partnered with local businesses to improve their technology infrastructure for over 30 years.

The acquisition will increase EFEX's footprint to now service customers all along the NSW South Coast, with an increased presence in the growth areas of South West Sydney.

The current directors of BMS, Shaun Minogue and Jenny Balzarano, will be transitioning into the EFEX leadership team.

The acquisition brings with it an additional branch in Wollongong, along with over 30 skilled employees with a strong reputation for IT implementation and support. This growth will effectively enhance EFEX's current scale and capacity to support SME's all over Australia.

"While 2020 did delay our plans, ultimately it cemented our resolve to increase our focus on the importance of delivering relevant & reliable regional IT services," EFEX Chief Executive, Nick Sheehan, said.

"I've been a huge admirer of the BMS business for a protracted period of time, and culturally, BMS is a great fit for EFEX as both teams believe in delivering uncomplicated, down to earth service to their customers."

"The increase in IT service capacity means we'll be able to continue to provide our existing customers with tailored technology, while positioning ourselves for further growth in the managed IT sector, Sheehan added."