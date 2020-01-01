Upsol Partners with Brother NZ

UpSol NZ has announced announce a new strategic partnership with leading print distributor, Brother International (NZ).

UpSol will support Brother with digital transformation and business process re-engineering solutions, meaning Brother Managed Print Service customers can now also access Accounts Payable, Contract Management, Human Resources, Document Workflow and Business Process Outsourcing Solutions.

“We have evolved our business to offer best of breed print technology and digital transformation services and products within the New Zealand market” said Warwick Beban, National Sales Manager, Brother.

“UpSol’s expertise in their ability to lead customers through their digitisation journey, adds to our ability to disrupt the print market, breaking open the current market practices, which do not necessarily provide customers with the optimal level of flexibility, transparency and cost control that is required today,” he said.

“The relationship between UpSol and Brother makes good strategic sense,” said Kristin Harper, General Manager, UpSol.

“Both companies offer complimentary products and a number of the key members of each team have worked together successfully before over a number of years. Overall working side by side is a great fit,” Harper said.

upsol.co.nz