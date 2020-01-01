RecordPoint Announces New Sales and Product Leadership

RecordPoint, creator of the information governance SaaS Records365, has announced a team expansion with recent hires for Sales Director, APAC and VP of Product. With a combined 40 years of experience, Kris Brown joins RecordPoint as VP of Product, and Jesse Edwards joins as Sales Director.

Both have worked with some well-known brands in the sector, including TOWER Software, Hewlett Packard, and TechnologyOne.

COO Anthony Woodward is optimistic about the Company’s business outlook in 2021. “Having Kris and Jesse on board will help us further drive innovations in our product and build deeper partnerships with ongoing and new customers. These hires are a big step toward continuous improvement in both areas,” says Woodward.

Brown sees RecordPoint’s solution as the future of information management. “The progression of organizations to SaaS solutions has changed the traditional documents view of compliance,” he states.

“RecordPoint is uniquely positioned to manage this next wave of data growth, utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to apply compliance to platforms like Office 365, Teams, and SharePoint Online, which are just the start of an ever-expanding information management landscape. I look forward to building on what RecordPoint has already established in risk and compliance management.”

Edwards explains that “joining the RecordPoint team was an easy decision as they are the market leader in machine learning and auto-classification. The ability to manage content in-place is a ‘game changer’ and it’s what customers have come to expect. I am excited to work with RecordPoint customers and drive the growth of the business.”

With Microsoft 365 users generating over 30 billion collaboration minutes per day (Microsoft, 2020) and analysts reporting that 74% of business leaders intend to permanently move some of their onsite workforce to remote positions (Gartner, 2020), the pace of digital transformation programs has taken off.

RecordPoint is fast adapting, delivering complete insight and control over all in-place data, records, and content, enabling organizations to increase compliance, drive collaboration, and reduce costs.

