ActiveNav Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

ActiveNav, a data privacy and governance software provider, has joined the Microsoft Security Intelligent Security Association (MISA). With this membership, ActiveNav advances its classification capabilities by integrating with Microsoft Information Protection (MIP).

“With our participation, ActiveNav is better placed to integrate our products for the benefit of Microsoft users. We have been a Microsoft Gold Partner for a number of years now – and we couldn't be happier to deepen our relationship to help remove the threat of data spillage for customers,” said Rich Hale, CTO of ActiveNav.

MISA membership is by invitation only. Organizations must be nominated by Microsoft for demonstrating integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security, compliance or identity.

ActiveNav was selected to join the association for its data discovery and classification capabilities that are designed to reinforce sensitive security labelling on files located within a Microsoft environment.

ActiveNav’s software identifies risky records and information such as PII, credit card numbers, and password files and determines the appropriate classification for each file to ensure that the correct sensitivity label is applied before migration, reducing the risk of data spillage.

“Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, like ActiveNav, offer solutions that help defend against a world of increasingly sophisticated, fast-moving threats. The integration of ActiveNav with Microsoft Information Protection allows us to work together to help customers navigate the security landscape,” said Alym Rayani, General Manager for Microsoft Compliance at Microsoft.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/business/intelligent-security-a...