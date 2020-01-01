Valtatech brings Centsoft’s E-Invoicing Solutions to APAC

Valta Technology Group (Valtatech) has teamed with global accounts payable (AP) automation and invoice workflow management specialist Centsoft to drive back-office digital transformation among small and medium sized enterprise organisations in the Asia Pacific region.

The partnership will bring Centsoft’s e-invoicing solutions to the region for the first time powering Valtatech’s new Accounts Payable (AP) Cloud, which makes the automation of fundamental business processes accessible and affordable to many mid-market organisations.

Valtatech’s pay-as-you-go, cloud-based AP automation model enables effortless scalability and allows businesses to enjoy the benefits of AP automation in less than 4 weeks, including:

Cost saving - reducing AP costs by cutting out manual data entry.

Business continuity – ensuring suppliers are paid on time keeping supply chains functioning with full visibility.

Compliance and risk management - all invoice approvals will remain compliant and in line with company policies, with a full digital audit trail.

Flexibility during uncertainty - a flexible and scalable pay as you go subscription that can be cancelled at any time.

Data accuracy - ensure users can access accurate accounts payable data to drive efficiency insights.

Jussi Karjalainen, Founder and Managing Partner of Valtatech, says: “Our partnership with Centsoft will ensure APAC businesses have access to, and can leverage, the right processes, skills and technology to transform a critical element of their AP process and make a simple transition to paperless invoicing.”

Centsoft’s e-invoicing software is currently used by over 10000 users and 1500 companies worldwide.

Sofie Rönngård, Centsoft’s Global Partner Manager, concludes: “I am very pleased to announce this partnership, which is an important strategic step towards strengthening our global brand. Together with Valtatech, we look forward to helping companies in APAC to a higher level of invoice automation.”

