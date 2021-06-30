Geoscience Australia have chosen Link4 as their e-Invoicing Access Point provider. Link4 will help them meet the ATO's mandate of having e-Invoicing in place by 30 June 2021.

Geoscience Australia is Australia's pre-eminent public sector geoscience organisation. They are the nation's trusted advisor on the geology and geography of Australia. They apply science and technology to describe and understand the Earth for the beneﬁt of Australia.

"Our team continues to deliver on our promise to make e-Invoicing as easy to access as possible", stated Andrew Bennett, head of Business Development at Link4. "We know

e-Invoicing is a new concept for many, but it doesn't need to be daunting. We can help anyone through the process."

Link4 is an approved Peppol Access Point in Australia and is listed on the Peppol e-Invoicing panel for use by federal, state and local government agencies.

"We have thousands of businesses actively using Link4 today", noted Sam Hassan, CTO at Link4. "It's great to see so many Government Departments activating e-Invoicing as well."