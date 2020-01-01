Civica and Zipporah unite for A/NZ councils

Civica, which offers the cloud-optimised enterprise solution, Authority, to a large number of councils in Australia and New Zealand, is working with Zipporah to integrate the facilities bookings platform Impact+.

Councils using Authority and Impact+ bookings management will receive the benefits of a single solution that includes management of complex charging structures and bookings with multiple dependencies.

Zipporah’s Impact+, a multi-site browser-based solution with accessibility for all types of users, both internal and external, offers real-time visibility of bookings, variable charging levels and document upload options. Impact+ also offers a depth of functional control, and is designed with user-experience in mind.

Brett Barningham, Managing Director for State and Local Government Solutions, says: “Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of great digital solutions that make our lives easier. With the recently released Authority Altitude we’re excited to further the digital transformation journey of many of our customers, and with Zipporah coming on board we are delighted to be able to provide our customers with the best digital bookings solution we believe possible.

"Together with Zipporah and Authority Altitude we are providing Australian and New Zealand council with an innovative solution that will empower communities and speed up administrative process.”

The Authority enterprise solution that has been used by over 200 councils throughout Australia and New Zealand in the course of its 25+ year history to date.