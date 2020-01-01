Automation Anywhere teams up with Google Cloud

Google Cloud has partnered with Automation Anywhere to enable customers to enable intelligent automation capabilities to automate repetitive business tasks for thousands of applications without needing an API.

The move comes after Microsoft, IBM and Amazon sealed strategic acquisitions and partnerships to introduce intelligent automation tools in their respective stacks.

With this partnership, Automation Anywhere's Automation 360 platform will be available on Google Cloud, and the two companies will mutually develop AI- and RPA-powered solutions, bring RPA capabilities to multiple Google Cloud products.

"By partnering with Google Cloud, we can help organizations leverage intelligent automation capabilities at a massive, global scale, and dramatically decrease the amount of time that teams spend on their most common, repetitive business tasks," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Automation Anywhere.

"Intelligent Automation can be an important asset in digital transformation, particularly as global enterprises adapt to a new reality of distributed work. We're delighted to work closely with Google Cloud to support business transformation with cloud and automation."

According to new research from Automation Anywhere, more than half of businesses plan to increase their investments in automation in the next year, with 67 percent opting to deploy RPA in the cloud in the next 12 months, driven in part by the need for remote work solutions amidst the global pandemic. Automation Anywhere has deployed more than 2.8 million bots to some of the world's largest enterprises.

"As businesses increasingly run in the cloud, RPA provides the means to streamline processes across both cloud-native applications and legacy, on-premises systems - ultimately helping employees spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time supporting business-critical projects," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Through this collaboration, Google Cloud will also integrate Automation Anywhere's RPA capabilities with services such as Apigee, Appsheet, and AI Platform, enabling customers to scale the application of automation with API management, low- or no-code development, or the development of ML workflows. Automation Anywhere and Google Cloud will jointly develop solutions geared toward industry-specific use cases, with a focus on financial services, supply chains, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunications, retail, and the public sector.

Additionally, Automation Anywhere will migrate Automation 360, its cloud-native, web-based automation platform to Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider, and will become Google Cloud's preferred RPA partner. Automation Anywhere solutions will also be available in the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it deployable across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, and providing customers with a single view and management pane across all assets and environments.

Automation Anywhere on Google Cloud will be generally available beginning in May 2021.