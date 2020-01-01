Colortrac introduces new Scanners and Software

Colortrac has introduces new large format scanners, the SmartLF SGi and SmartLF SCi, along with new scanning software, SmartWorks Imaging, to support them. The new scanners are available immediately through Colortrac distributors worldwide.

The SmartLF SGi and SmartLF SCi scanner series are desoigned for capturing, enhancing, sharing, and copying information from large format documents of all types, such as hand-drawn originals, old plans, marked-up construction drawings, textured artwork, thick media, and more.

“The new functionality, including the ability to drive the scanner from a tablet, brings the full power of large format scanning right into the hands of our customers,” said Jacob Bendix, Chief Commercial Officer, Colortrac.

The scanners deliver fast performance, with optimized preset controls and an extended list of internal printer drivers to connect directly to large format printers. SmartWorks Imaging, the newest member of the SmartWorks software family, is a fresh implementation of the scan-once workflow that is easier to navigate than its predecessor, SmartWorks Pro.

Colortrac’s new SmartWorks Imaging scanning software offers a host of new features including a new multipage thumbnail pop-out view, extended PDF for longer and wider documents, and higher dpi. With a new interface, the scanning software also boasts a number of new capabilities such as closed-loop printer colour calibration, quick-fix image correction tools, and a full edit history for one-click easy undo. SmartWorks Imaging is also dongle-free and includes new drivers for HP and Epson drivers.

SmartWorks Imaging users can download the free SmartWorks Imaging Link, an app that lets users operate the scanners by remote control from a tablet. (Tablet not included.) SmartWorks Imaging Link puts the full power of the PC-based SmartWorks into the hands of a tablet user.

The SmartLF SGi scanners are suitable for any type of document, including technical drawings, maps, artwork, and photographs. With the CCD technology and greater focal length, it can even handle originals with texture, and media up to 15 mm thick. The scanner series delivers realistic color and superb accuracy (up to 1200 optical dpi). Available in 36- and 44-inch widths, the scanners are designed to work at high speed while requiring little maintenance.

The SmartLF SCi scanners are ideal for engineering drawings, construction plans, maps, and line drawings. The scanners feature Colortrac’s innovative ClearView technology, a line of up to 144 LEDs to guarantee maximum scanning accuracy.

A SUREDRIVE powered soft roller provides even pressure across the original, while the SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface ensures fast, efficient data transfer. The SmartLF SCi scanners are available in 25-, 36-, and 42-inch widths.

Both the SmartLF SGi and the SmartLF SCi come in a sleek black/dark gray colour, with matching optional floor stand, repro stand, and PC mounting kit.

SmartLF SGi and SmartLF SCi series replace the SmartLF SG and the SmartLF SC Xpress scanners, respectively.

http://www.Colortrac.com