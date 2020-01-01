Simflofy V3 delivers in-place Records Management

Simflofy, an Information Management, Data Migration, and Integration Services provider has announced the launch of V3 of its Information Management platform. The new release focuses on the addition of comprehensive Records Management capabilities to enable users to seamlessly control content stored across over thirty different content management, business process, and departmental solutions via a single, central platform.

With high volumes of content living in silos across many different systems, organizations inevitably face challenges when it comes to accessing, managing, and maintaining the credibility of certain records.

Without a centralized content management system to streamline records management or consolidate content governance, organizations face both deep productivity barriers as well as security and compliance risks when accessing and managing information.

Simflofy V3 helps organizations centrally manage their records, reducing the need for manual processes and saving valuable time spent searching for information across systems.

The platform offers a streamlined user experience with Govern in Place technology that allows users to easily apply retention schedules, holds, and disposition actions to content and records across all corporate content. Management of the entire record lifecycle is possible via a centralized platform, no matter how many disconnected systems and repositories the organization may be working with.

“Companies globally have important data scattered across their organization,” said Simflofy CEO, Mark Lugert.

“Any modern information governance strategy must take into account where data lives and will continue to live. At Simflofy, our goal is to tackle the problem of siloed content through federation and manage in place technology, so that organizations can reclaim the time previously spent searching for content, and moving forward securely, simply, and centrally control their information and records.”

The latest version of the Simflofy platform is complete with advanced automation features, including the possibility to apply disposition schedules to content across repositories, and easily declare documents as records using metadata and status fields.

Users can also build and configure custom retention schedules to automate and control the complete record lifecycle including holds, transfers, archives, and record destruction. Improved version history retention and searchable reports, along with advanced automated auditing capabilities are also among the newly enhanced features.

“Simflofy V3 is a reflection of our commitment to improving the records management process for organizations everywhere, by providing a solution truly built for users,” said Lugert.

“Greater business agility starts with effective information management, and we’re on a mission to enable that within organizations.”

https://www.simflofy.com/v3