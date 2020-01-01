EzeScan CLOUD offers affordable invoice data capture for Technology One CiA

EzeScan has introduced a specialised Invoice Data Capture Solution, that provides ‘out of the box’ native integration with TechnologyOne Financials CiA, designed to take the hard work out of accounts payable processing.

Now available as a SaaS offering in the EzeScan CLOUD, (in addition to private cloud or on-premise deployment) this provides an option for fast deployment with an affordable monthly subscription, without the software, hardware or management headaches. The solution is PEPPOL-enabled and will also support e-invoicing.

EzeScan CLOUD is operating in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

EzeScan Support & Services Manager Fabian De Angelis said, “Developing a proper SaaS offering that exploits all of the sophisticated capabilities embedded in AWS required extensive research & development from our team. This ensures that security (which is our number one priority) is fully covered by deploying as many of the AWS capabilities.

“The good news is that from all of this work, all we need is access to an Office365 inbox and connectivity to the TechnologyOne environment and we can have an invoice automation platform up and running within 45 minutes. The solution also provides further integration using TechnologyOne CiA “web services”. Whilst an optional module from TechnologyOne it can provide customers with much more automation.

“Invoices that arrive email attachments are processed straight through to the sophisticated workflow capabilities into TechnologyOne CiA. EzeScan software also provides the ability to split multiple invoices that arrive as a single PDF and even combine supporting information attachment with its corresponding invoice.

“In today’s world most invoices are born digital and arrive directly from a customer’s ERP system, although we can implement an EzeScan client on-premise if required to scan paper invoices. For really low volumes of hardcopy invoices a multifunction device with scan to email will also do the job,” said De Angelis.

Pricing options for the SaaS offering begin at $A500 per month for less than 5000 invoices a year.

EzeScan smart capture technology allows EzeScan to automatically detect values from any location on an invoice. These values can be validated against TechnologyOne to ensure data integrity is maintained and exceptions are flagged.

Automation includes the capture of emailed invoices from Office 365 mailboxes, invoice scanning, data capture, validation and upload to TechnologyOne.

Features of EzeScan CLOUD include:

Automatically capture and process invoices from multiple sources including email, E-Invoice or scanned hardcopy, directly to TechnologyOne.

Multiple exception rules are able to be applied, e.g. Invalid supplier, invalid or no order number, duplicate invoice, bank details mismatch, invoice not addressed to the business.

Process support order, non-order, credit notes and sundry transactions.

Upload invoices as document file transactions in TechnologyOne with the PDF linked.

Submit invoices via a webform with supporting documentation reporting, including what was imported, processed and operator activity.

For further information about EzeScan CLOUD contact EzeScan T: 1300 EZESCAN (1300 393 722) E: sales@ezescan.com.au W: www.ezescan.com.au