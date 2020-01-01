MicrotechDPS honoured at Laserfiche Winners Circle

Laserfiche reseller MicrotechDPS has been named a Winners Circle Achiever in recognition of outstanding sales in 2020. There were only two Solutions Providers recognised from Australia out of 53 worldwide.

“Facing unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Winners Circle achievers have gone above and beyond to rapidly deploy solutions that enable remote collaboration, business continuity and online access to information and processes,” said Hedy Belttary, Senior Vice President of Sales at Laserfiche.

“At the same time, our Winners Circle solution providers are guiding their customers through the enterprise-wide digital transformation that will position them for long-term success. Congratulations!”

Laserfiche is a provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Since 1999, the Laserfiche Winners Circle has recognised top-selling achievers within the Laserfiche solution provider community.

MicrotechDPS successfully introduced Laserfiche products to its clients for the first time in 2008 and has since grown to one of the largest Laserfiche resellers in regional Australia.

“We are very honoured to accept this award, especially with 2020 being so unpredictable with some projects required to be completed within much shorter time frames than originally planned, aiming to overcome the COVID-19 related restrictions and not being able to serve customers face-to-face. Huge thank you to our dedicated team for their fantastic work and Laserfiche for continued support,” commented Joel Steers, General Manager at MicrotechDPS.

Joel Steers, MicrotechDPS General Manager.