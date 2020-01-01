New alliance between PwC New Zealand and Alteryx

PwC New Zealand and global analytic process automation company Alteryx have announced an alliance to help New Zealand customers accelerate digital transformation. The New Zealand alliance is an expansion of the Global Elite Partnership between Alteryx and the PwC network including the US and other territories.

PwC will advise clients in establishing strategy and governance around their automation program, building automation solutions on the Alteryx APA Platform, business-focused training, and enabling process assessment and data design.

PwC’s focus is on helping clients transform their business using self-service automation and analytics, empowering them to solve both everyday and complex data challenges.

PwC Partner David Lamb says he’s seeing increasing demand from businesses wanting to help their employees adapt to the digital age and enable citizen-led transformation outcomes.

“We’re combining our own digital and people transformation experience with Alteryx’s data science, analytics and intuitive process automation platform. We are proud to be recognised as an Alteryx Elite Partner in New Zealand and it means that we’re uniquely positioned to help accelerate this transformation for our clients.

“We see significant benefits for our customers, such as a reduction in the effort required for legacy manual, data-driven processes, and supporting a workforce shift from mundane process execution to innovation, strategy and other value added activities that employees want to be part of. There are also benefits around enhancing transparency and visibility into source data, and improving auditability of calculations.”

“PwC is our first Global Elite partner in New Zealand,” says JJ Philips, Country Manager, Alteryx ANZ, “So we are delighted to work with them to bring the best of Alteryx’s Analytics Process Automation to New Zealand businesses.”

"We're proud to be recognised as an Alteryx Elite Partner in New Zealand. We're seeing increasing demand from businesses wanting help to adapt to the digital age and with Alteryx, and we're uniquely positioned to accelerate this transformation for our clients - through data science, analytics and process automation," said Lamb.