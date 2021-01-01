Kyndi search answers natural language questions

US firm Kyndi has launched a new intelligent search product based on its proprietary cloud AI platform. The Cognitive Search Platform is designed to understand the true intent of a business user inquiry against documents, emails, manuals, or other forms of textual data to return contextually relevant answers.

Promising time and cost-savings for companies accustomed to needing long and expensive machine learning cycles to train models on business-specific language, the Kyndi platform can easily interpret industry-specific terminology, acronyms and synonyms without any data training or AI skills.

According to Ryan Welsh, CEO and founder of Kyndi, Inc., “Unlike traditional AI search tools that aren’t intuitive and provide only limited, keyword-based results, the Kyndi platform augments humans by mimicking the human thought process.

“Employees may ask questions of data a dozen ways that all mean the same thing. But Kyndi has the context-driven intelligence to not only understand the intent of a user’s question, but also to explain — at a granular level — why an answer was returned. And this is exactly where traditional search techniques fail to deliver the experience that business users are looking for.”

A neuro-symbolic technique to process language coupled with advanced AI algorithms enables Kyndi cognitive search to understanding the true intent of an end-user question.

The search experience is powered by automatic support of language variations, for example, common synonyms or semantically equivalent words, acronym resolution, and even support for misspelled queries.

Unlike black-box AI search solutions, Kyndi’s cognitive search platform provides detailed explainability of its results by providing end users with the exact sentence, page, and document-level location details to deliver trust in the results found.

The Kyndi platform aims to eliminate the bottlenecks caused by scarce AI expertise and lack of labelled training data, two primary constraints of enterprise AI adoption.

The company says it also ensures that institutional company knowledge can be seamlessly integrated within the search experience. A suite of API services, robust developer portal, and quick start guides will enable development teams to quickly integrate Kyndi’s cognitive search into any enterprise application.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the availability of our new release of the Kyndi Cognitive Search Platform,” says Welsh. “If the 2000’s focus was on big data and the 2010’s focus was on data science, we believe that the 2020 decades focus is going to be on unleashing the full power of natural language processing. Kyndi’s mission is to enable organizations to realize that goal.”

https://kyndi.com/