Data Compliance Suite for Salesforce

Tools to help Salesforce user protect data privacy and security, while unlocking the value in Salesforce data across clouds and on premises data centres, have been announced by Delphix.

“Companies depend on the data in Salesforce,” said Jedidiah Yueh, Delphix CEO.

“But siloed data environments, privacy regulations, and lack of integrated data protection pose a significant governance and management challenge. We provide the only comprehensive solution to solve all three of these data challenges.”

Companies face significant challenges in using Salesforce data:

Privacy regulations require data masking and data de-identification in test and sandbox environments. GDPR violations for EU citizen data can cost a company up to 4% in revenues, and CCPA violations for California citizen data can cost $US2.5M for every 1,000 records breached.

Data that resides within Salesforce often needs to be made available to application development and analytics environments scattered across public and private clouds and on-premises environments.

“We know that Salesforce data is at the core of enterprise customer relationships. That customer data, however, contains massive amounts of personally identifiable information, leading to high risk. We're excited to be a part of the Salesforce partner ecosystem and bring our market-leading compliance offerings to their customers, enabling fast and compliant use of data,” said Jason Grauel, Delphix VP Product Management.

Delphix’s solution enables enterprises to:

Eliminate compliance risk for CRM data in user acceptance test (UAT) environments. Automate masking and de-identification of personal or sensitive information within CRM datasets - without destroying referential integrity and data consistency.

Automate data synchronization and provisioning across the multi-cloud. Replicate and provision Salesforce data into integration testing and UAT environments - in private data centres or public clouds.

Accelerate integration testing cycles, analytics, and AI/ML projects. Automate data provisioning into environments with fresh, compliant CRM data in minutes, not weeks or months.

Avoid high infrastructure costs. Archive data in Delphix to reduce costs. Efficiently store data with industry-leading data deduplication. Schedule or run full and incremental backups on demand.



https://www.delphix.com/solutions/salesforce