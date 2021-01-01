Gimmal has announced the official release of its Documentum to SharePoint migration tool designed to assist migration from Documentum to Microsoft 365.

The new tool offers:

The ability to achieve "full-fidelity" migration to preserve elements such as versions, metadata, created dates, and user information for information and records management purposes;

The ability to easily decommission Documentum, consolidating your legacy systems to achieve significant cost savings with a modern platform; and

Conduct compliant migrations with automated legal chain of custody and detailed proof of migration.

"By expanding our proven Gimmal Migrate tools and methodology to support the fastest migrations from Documentum to M365 - we feel this will allow our customers to realize significant cost savings via continued platform consolidation and simplification," states Gimmal's Vice President of Product Management, Patrick Wong.

https://www.gimmal.com/gimmalmigrate/