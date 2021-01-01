Nitro to acquire PDFpen for Mac

Nitro Software, a global document productivity software company, has announced the acquisition of PDFpen, a suite of PDF productivity applications for Mac, iPhone and iPad, for $US6 million in cash.

The acquisition of PDFpen - Nitro’s first acquisition since itsl IPO in December 2019 - expands the Company’s powerful platform of document productivity solutions, which already supports certain key mobile and tablet use cases.

eSigning is available on any device with a web browser and Nitro Pro compatible with Microsoft Surface devices. The addition of PDFpen extends native PDF productivity to Mac, iPhone and iPad users.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Nitro will acquire the PDFpen technology from US- based Smile, Inc. for $US6 million in cash. The acquisition will be funded from the Company’s existing cash reserves.

PDFpen provides a comprehensive document viewing, reviewing and collaboration experience, combined with powerful editing tools that enable users to sign PDFs, fill forms, search and redact sensitive information, export to Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and so much more.

Nitro Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Chandler said: “As the first acquisition since our IPO, PDFpen marks a significant strategic milestone for Nitro. The addition of Mac and mobile capabilities to our platform better enables us to serve businesses and individuals on any device or operating system at a time when digital transformation has never been more relevant or more urgent for organisations around the world. It represents a major advance in Nitro’s vision to make document productivity easy, powerful and available to all.”

Smile Co-Founder Philip Goward said: “We have strong roots in the Mac, iPad and iPhone platforms, and have focused our tools to be intuitive and easy to use. The PDFpen product family will be a perfect addition to the Nitro Productivity Platform, giving Nitro customers an even broader range of productivity solutions.”