NSW Department of Customer Service adds EDI to services provided by MessageXchange

MessageXchange has extended its services with the New South Wales Department of Customer Service (NSW DCS) to now include EDI. The service, available to the whole of NSW government, is known as Transactions.buy.

NSW DCS comprises more than 30 different agencies, entities and business units. The EDI service is being used by NSW Government agencies such as the Corrective Services NSW, Department of Education, and Department of Health and is available as a single, whole-of-government gateway for all NSW agencies.

John Delaney, managing director, MessageXchange, said, “This agreement is an extension of MessageXchange’s e-invoicing solution that was successfully implemented for NSW DCS in August 2020. MessageXchange was chosen to extend its services based on the results of the e-invoicing rollout, our experience in digital procurement and the subsequent relationship built between the two organisations.”

A part of the NSW Digital Government Strategy is to offer digital services that will benefit customers and suppliers. With this EDI service, supplier purchase orders and other key communications are automatically transmitted to suppliers. Suppliers can receive documents quickly and electronically, and it streamlines processes and provides efficiencies for government agencies.

John Delaney said, “With the addition of EDI to the existing services MessageXchange provides, NSW DCS can now report centrally and handle different messages on a consolidated platform, which will further enhance supplier relationships. MessageXchange looks forward to continuing to assist NSW DCS with its strategic journey of providing excellent customer service through digital enhancements.”