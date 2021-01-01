Intelligent Search for Microsoft Teams

Sinequa has announced the launch of Sinequa for Microsoft Teams. Sinequa for Teams enables organizations to access Sinequa’s Intelligent Search platform from within Teams.

The Sinequa platform offers a single access point to surface relevant insights both from within and outside the Microsoft ecosystem. Built for Azure and Microsoft 365 customers with Teams, Sinequa has extended its powerful search technology to Teams to help enterprises elevate productivity and enable better decision-making all in one place.

Data within the enterprise is largely unstructured content. This content is often lengthy and diverse, stored in different versions and often many formats. The Sinequa platform ingests, analyses, and learns from data and content, while allowing employees to use natural language to surface it quickly.

Not all content is created equal, and every job has a very different workflow. With a 360-degree view of any topic - such as customers, products, issues, processes, and much more -employees have everything they need to make informed decisions. An advanced analytics dashboard helps provide this complete view by cross-analyzing and connecting content from diverse sources.

“Building on our partnership with Microsoft and the recent release of Sinequa for Azure, we are now the only leading enterprise search vendor to bring advanced Insight Apps easily accessible from Teams. It is a natural evolution of our platform based on customer demand.” said Alexandre Bilger, CEO of Sinequa.

“Teams is also a highly customizable environment that will open endless possibilities for our partners to build a new user experience for Microsoft Teams customers.”

https://www.sinequa.com/product-enterprise-search/sinequa-for-teams/