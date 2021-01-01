Accusoft has announced the latest update to SmartZone, its data capture SDK for forms processing. The version 6.1 update expands the integration's language support for Optical Character Recognition (OCR) by adding 65 new languages, with a special emphasis on Central European, Cyrillic, Baltic, and Asian language groups.

"We have a strong customer base in North America with SmartZone, but we've received multiple customer requests to expand support to a global range of languages," said Irina Tabac, Product Manager for Forms and Cloud APIs at Accusoft. "This update will help developers serve their international customers better and offer OCR support for new customers around the world."

Newly supported languages include: Turkish, Malay, Russian, Polish, Greek, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese and over 50 more.

SmartZone v6.1 also expands the SDK's OCR capabilities to include full page recognition for forms processing. Now developers can give their forms processing applications the ability to capture data using targeted zonal recognition or by extracting text from the entire page.

Available as an individual SDK or as part of the FormSuite Collection, SmartZone's data capture technology eliminates the need for manual data entry in forms workflows.

To learn more about Accusoft's SmartZone OCR/ICR SDK or download a trial for a first-hand look, visit https://www.accusoft.com/products/forms-collection/smartzone/