OCR Labs first accredited private digital identity provider

OCR Labs has been announced as the first entirely private Australian-based identity provider offering digital identity services to the private sector.

OCR Labs has been accredited through the Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF), which will mean customers who are using OCR Labs’ identity service across the private sector, in areas such as banking, finance and telecommunication, can trust that their identity information can be verified, and is protected. Now they are accredited, OCR Labs will need to continually demonstrate they meet TDIF obligations by undergoing annual assessments.

OCR Labs provides a fully-automated remote identity verification and fraud detection service. It will save consumers time, given they no longer need to visit branches or produce multiple forms of ID to complete an interaction with their bank, such as opening an account or making an application.

Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Business, Stuart Robert said privacy and security measures are critical to expanding the Australian Government Digital Identity System.

‘We want Australians to have confidence that their information is private and secure, regardless of who holds it. It has become increasingly important in this digital age to be able to establish trust, particularly online,’ Minister Robert said.

‘Digital Identity underpins the Government's Digital Economy Strategy that will allow Australian businesses like OCR Labs, and in particular small business, to capitalise on the opportunities that digital technologies are creating, enabling them to grow and create jobs as part of Australia's economic recovery.’

The Morrison Government’s Digital Identity Program is being delivered as part of the $A800 million Digital Business Plan and led by the Digital Transformation Agency. The Trusted Digital Identity Framework requires an organisation to meet the Government’s requirements for strict privacy protections, security and fraud control, risk management and technical integrity ensuring a nationally consistent approach to accrediting, governing, and operating digital identities in Australia.

More information about the TDIF is available at www.digitalidentity.gov.au.

