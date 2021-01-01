Alliance aims to make Secure Network Scanning more accessible

P3iD Technologies, Inc. has partnered with Kodak Alaris to provide enterprise clients with a secure and easy-to-use document scanning solution. The P3iD DoxaScan Intelligent Data Solution integrates with Kodak Alaris’ cloud based INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution to provide enhanced security features including identity and access management, document encryption, blockchain technology and secure disk erase.

Security breaches have become a common occurrence in today’s business world, with attacks affecting organizations of all sizes. The impact can be devastating to a company’s reputation, operational efficiency and financial outlook. The cost of a data breach may include resuming operations, addressing the security gaps that caused the breach, legal liability, and regulatory fines.

The INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution offers network-connected document capture that sits at the front edge of a business process to help automate and streamline workflows for improved efficiency. Built with managed service and solution providers in mind, it’s easy to integrate into existing network infrastructures and security policies, and requires no PCs, application software or staff training.

The P3iD DoxaScan Intelligent Data Solution complements the INfuse Solution with a full suite of security solutions and services. For enterprise authentication specifically, it utilizes Sealed Channel and SHyP (Smart Hybrid Protocol) to provide secure and flexible enterprise authentication without requiring extra inbound firewall port forwarding. This flexibility includes One-Time Code (OTC) plus self-service registration with Single-Sign-On (SSO) authentication to Active Directory and LDAP services in the cloud or on-premise.

The easy deployment process as an entirely cloud-hosted system reduces shipping and storage costs, where improved productivity provides a strong case for upgrading to the new INfuse/P3iD DoxaScan Solution. For any company that needs distributed document capture and cannot afford to compromise on security, the INfuse/P3iD DoxaScan solution offers a simple, affordable and secure solution to capture scanned images easily and effectively.

“As data breaches and cyberattacks continue to make headlines, enterprise organizations are increasingly focused on making security a requirement for every area of their business operations,” said Kevin Neal, Chief Executive Officer, P3iD Technologies.

“This partnership affords organizations the peace of mind that their cloud-based solution is efficient for business process automation and also safe from a security standpoint.”

“With a 360-degree-view of cybersecurity, P3iD offers the technology, processes and procedures we count on to provide organizations with a secure infrastructure for their smart document scanning solutions,” said Don Lofstrom, President & General Manager of the Alaris division of Kodak Alaris.

“The INfuse/P3iD DoxaScan solution offers the benefit of easy scanner deployment and maintenance, plus robotic process automation to provide our customers with a major competitive advantage.”

For more information, visit AlarisWorld.com