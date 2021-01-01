Visioneer brings secure document capture to mobile devices

Now available for download on Android devices, the Visioneer Mobile Capture app provides a secure scanning solution from network or cloud-connected Xerox and Visioneer scanners directly to an Android device.

Once captured, scans can be edited, colour-corrected and reorganized, while also allowing users to import images from their mobile device's camera, photo library or storage. Documents can then be shared in a variety of formats and through popular third-party cloud storage services.

"We're proud to continue to add incredible value to our document capture ecosystem with the release of the Visioneer Mobile Capture app," says Walt Thinfen, CEO of Visioneer, Inc. "Leveraging the flexibility and accessibility of mobile and cloud scanning technology is yet another step in our journey to make our customers lives easier."

Visioneer VAST Network consists of several software components, including the recently launched Visioneer Network Scan Service, which brings network connectivity to USB-connected scanners.

An extended implementation of TWAIN Direct, Visioneer VAST Network uses an open-source, zero footprint image acquisition protocol to drive secure network scanning devices via web-based or local network client applications, removing the requirement for a PC-based local driver.

The Visioneer Mobile Capture app is available now in the Google Play Store for mobile devices running Android 8 operating system or higher. Visioneer Mobile Capture works with select Xerox and Visioneer scanners.

Learn more about Visioneer VAST Network at http://www.visioneer.com/VAST.