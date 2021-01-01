Invoice OCR Processing and Scanning for Dynamics 365

Centsoft has announced invoice OCR processing and scanning for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The cloud-based platform captures invoice data from either emailed or paper invoices.

Centsoft has an automated workflow that allows finance administrators to see all incoming invoices in a central dashboard.

Approval workflows to project managers and other approvers in the organization send invoices to the person responsible for the purchase. They approve the invoice on a laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

“Customers appreciate the ability to get invoice data into the system quickly without manual data entry” said Lisa Berkstresser, North America Centsoft Product Manager, “and the approval workflow helps the finance department stay focused on getting payments made on time, as opposed to chasing approvers for signatures.”

Centsoft has a searchable invoice archive that lets the user search for any data on the invoice, without being limited to specific data fields. The time-stamped audit trail in the invoice log can be used for both auditing purposes and investigations.

Centsoft seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Ledgers are imported to Centsoft so that coding can be handled as usual.

When invoices are approved, they’re automatically transferred to Dynamics.

The time to get companies setup and running on the system is relatively short. The Centsoft subscription fee includes training and a ticketed support system.

https://centsoftautomation.com/ap-automation-for-dynamics-365/