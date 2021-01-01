New CEO for the Digital Transformation Agency

Christopher Fechner has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Australia’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA). The term is for a period of five years.

Mr Fechner is currently the Queensland Government’s Chief Customer and Digital Officer and was previously the Chief Digital and Product Officer at Service New South Wales.

Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Business, Stuart Robert, said Mr Fechner’s appointment comes at a time when the DTA has a key role to play in delivering the Government’s ambitious digital transformation agenda.

‘Mr Fechner will bring proven and strong leadership to the DTA, as it plays its key role in our ambitious push to become one of the top three digital governments in the world by 2025,’ Minister Robert said.

‘A key part of delivering on this ambition is delivering simple, secure and trusted digital services, making it easy for people and businesses to deal with government.

‘Mr Fechner’s experience in senior digital roles within the Queensland and New South Wales governments will serve the DTA well in driving this key government priority.

‘I also thank the Acting CEO, Mr Peter Alexander, for his strong and effective leadership of the DTA in recent months. Once again, I place on record my gratitude for the contribution of former CEO Mr Randall Brugeaud.’