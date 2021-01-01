AI-based Security Vision for Sydney Trains

Ipsotek, a developer of artificial intelligence powered video analytics, has announced the fulfillment of its contract with Sydney Trains, to increase security capabilities at 13 stations.

Following a competitive tendering process, Ipsotek was selected by Sydney Trains to deliver an AI-based video analytics solution.

This has seen the train operator integrate a range of Ipsotek’s AI-powered video analytics solutions with its security cameras to identify incidences of tunnel and track intrusion at 13 stations across the metropolitan Sydney area.

Mark Edmonds, Manager of Security Capability for Transport at Sydney Trains, commented: “Sydney Trains chose Ipsotek after an extensive comparison of a number of products. Ipsotek’s proven track record in the AI Video Analytics space, its partnership with Genetec and its work with Innovate UK’s Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) for railway-focused AI applications, made it a well-deserved choice.”

Chris Bishop, Sales Director APAC & Marketing Director at Ipsotek, said: “As a British SME competing against some of the industry’s big-named companies, we are delighted to have been chosen by Sydney Trains to deliver this project.

"It represents a welcome validation of our expertise within transportation, and more specifically the rail sector, and we are proud to have supported Sydney Trains with its commitment to delivering enhanced security practices across its network.”

The project with Sydney Trains is the second transportation project in the region for Ipsotek, which is working with NVIDIA on implementation.