Data Dynamics, an Unified Unstructured Data Management vendor, has announced the release of Insight AnalytiX 1.3 and ControlX 1.1, offering organizations risk analysis of sensitive information residing in their unstructured data and a means to remediate.

Ransomware and rogue access to data continues to be a boardroom focus in every organization, with a need to proactively mitigate the risk across billions of data points within an enterprise.

Insight AnalytiX 1.3 expands on its risk analytics with easy-to-use templates that help define risk profiles and file classification via intelligent tagging. Combining identifying risk with data classification enables enterprises to have a clear understanding of the risk that exists and an easy means of quantifying it.

"Insight AnalytiX 1.3 with a remediation workflow takes us to the next level of helping our customers with their Data Management. Not only can we help to identify files that include personal and sensitive information, but from a single pane of glass customers can now immediately address the identified risk exposures.", said Helen Johnson, CTO of Data Dynamics.

ControlX 1.1 empowers enterprises to proactively mitigate risk and drive data security remediation. ControlX 1.1 provides the ability to quarantine at-risk datasets, intelligently re-permission files, all while creating an immutable audit log powered by blockchain technology.

ControlX is fully API driven and can be integrated into a workflow that reduces rogue data exposure and ensures effective access management. Audit logs on classified files provide compliance reporting for internal governance and external regulatory reporting.

