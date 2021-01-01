Okera and archTIS Deliver Attribute-Based Access Control

Okera, a Universal Data Authorization company, and archTIS, the Australian provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver attribute-based access control (ABAC) for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data.

The partnership comes on the heels of a recently secured contract with an Australian Government agency for the deployment of Okera's Universal Data Authorization solution. The alliance enables archTIS to resell and provide the Okera Dynamic Access Platform (ODAP) to support enterprise, government and defence clients in Australia with the ability to securely access structured data.

Okera makes it easy to create and manage data access control policies through the use of data attributes, ensuring policies are linked to business and regulatory context. Attribute-based access control (ABAC) can help dramatically simplify the number of policies required to protect sensitive data.

The archTIS portfolio of data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive unstructured data in enterprise, government, defence, supply chain, and regulated industries through ABAC policies.

archTIS provides ABAC protection for unstructured data like files, documents, and images. Together, Okera and archTIS bolster the ability to provide automated policy management for structured and unstructured data.

"This win marks the first for our partnership with Okera. Their complementary platform offers the same policy-based ABAC control over structured data that our products deliver for unstructured data," said Daniel Lai, archTIS Managing Director.

"Together, we can provide an end-to-end solution for granular, zero-trust data access control to ensure all our joint customers' data – from structured to unstructured - is protected."

For more information on the partnership, visit the archTIS website.