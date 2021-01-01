Capgemini completes acquisition of Empired

Global consulting firm Capgemini has completed the acquisition of Australian Microsoft solutions provider Empired, bringing an additional 1100 consultants to the organisation, in Australia and New Zealand.

The acquisition bolsters Capgemini’s ability to provide end to end services to clients across Western Australia and New Zealand, where Empired has a significant presence.

Olaf Pietschner, CEO of Capgemini in Asia-Pacific and member of the Group Executive Committee, said, “Capgemini's extensive transformation expertise combined with Empired's strengths as a leader in Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 will open up the full power of digital transformation for our clients in Australia and New Zealand, to run their entire business in the cloud and realise value faster.

"We look forward to welcoming Empired's talented professionals to Capgemini.”

This acquisition is Capgemini’s fourth in the region over the past 18 months and supports its vision to achieve a leadership position in the Australian market across digital, data and cloud.

