Micro Focus announces Mainframe Modernisation Service

Micro Focus has announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has chosen the company as a key partner enabling the new AWS Mainframe Modernisation service.

Micro Focus will work with the company to enable customers to move and modernise their on-premises mainframe workloads to a managed execution environment on AWS.

Neil Fowler, general manager of application modernisation and connectivity, Micro Focus, said, “This AWS Mainframe Modernisation service not only shows our position as a key partner in the ecosystem, but it also illustrates our experience in developing and deploying modernised core applications into AWS.

“Consistent with our platform agnostic position, Micro Focus supports our customers’ choice for modernising their applications, process and infrastructure so they can get full use of the cloud for the development, building, testing and the deployment of mainframe applications.”

Recent research shows that application modernisation must be continuous and evolving in order to meet the changing needs of today’s business climate. Digital transformation demands a flexible and adaptive strategy aimed at improving results and accelerating time to value.