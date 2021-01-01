Seamless SharePoint Online Connectivity with Knowledgeone RF6

Knowledgeone Corporation has released a new RF6 Connector to facilitate full integration between its RecFind 6 Product Suite and Microsoft’s SharePoint Online.

This new product utilises the very latest Microsoft Power Automate, Power Apps and Power BI to provide a powerful, seamless and flexible integration to SharePoint Online.

A real advantage of this new product is that you can use the RF6 Connector to connect RecFind 6 to any system via the MS Power Platform, not just SharePoint Online.

The RF6 Connector replaces our legacy product the SharePoint Integration Module. It provides a superset of the old functionality.

Existing customers of the RecFind 6 SharePoint Integration Module will receive this new functionality as a free update.

Frank McKenna, CEO of Knowledgeone Corporation said, “This new product is exactly what our customers have been asking for. It provides our customers with a proven, industry standard way to seamlessly integrate our content management applications with their SharePoint installation.

“It also provides significant additional functionality such as the ability to create dynamic Dashboards from RecFind 6 data and to integrate to any other system (other than SharePoint) via the Microsoft Power platform.”

For more details contact Frank McKenna at 61-2-8913-9301 or email at f.mckenna@knowledgeonecorp.com or visit https://knowledgeonecorp.com/products/RF6_Connector_SharePoint_Online_In...