RecordPoint Completes IRAP Assessment

RecordPoint has announced the completion of an independent Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment. This verifies that RecordPoint’s products and services are suitable for use in the Australian Public Sector for records up to the security classification of PROTECTED.

The relentless drive to use cloud services is key to the Australian Government’s ICT strategy. This has meant an exponential growth in the need for cloud-based data management in the Australian Public Sector and with this comes an increased risk profile.

This IRAP assessment is recognised throughout the Australian Government

“Our public sector customers globally all have unique security needs,” says Anthony Woodward, RecordPoint COO and Founder.

“Achieving IRAP certification is the next step in assuring our government customer and beyond of our deep commitment to security best practices and continual assessments like Australian Signals Directorate’s IRAP program.”

RecordPoint continues to be committed to meeting or exceeding regulatory standards while providing comprehensive solutions for managing enterprise content across all industries, with a deep history of partnering with Australian Government agencies, including ASIC, APRA, DTA, TEQSA, ACQSC, AIATSIS, AHRC, ACIAR, BOM, and TSRA.