Box Sign Gets New Capabilities

Box, Inc. has announced new and enhanced capabilities, integrations, and developer tools for its native e-signature product, Box Sign. These new capabilities include workflow features that automate processes once a document has been executed and APIs that power e-signatures in third-party and custom applications.

Box also announced new and deepened integrations with UiPath and SIGNiX. With these new capabilities, Box Sign can now power even more advanced signature-based processes, helping customers move more of their transactions to the cloud.

Box Sign makes it easy for users on Business and above plans to execute unlimited e-signatures where their content already lives at no additional cost.

New features to the Box Sign web application include:

Compatibility with Box Relay. Those using Box Relay for secure workflow automation will be able to trigger downstream workflows based on document status in Box Sign. With this new integration, for example, HR teams will be able to kick off new hire onboarding steps if the signature status is complete, or if the status is declined, assign a task for the recruiter to follow up with the candidate. This new feature is expected to be available in the first half of 2022.

Lock template fields. Users will be able to lock template fields when creating signature templates, helping reduce the need for additional auditing requirements and preventing senders from making alterations to pre-defined contract templates. This new feature will give teams, like sales operations and finance, precise controls to standardize documents such as NDAs sent for signature. This new feature is expected to be available in the first half of 2022.

Customized signature settings. Admins will be able to manage electronic signature disclosures in the Admin Console, with the flexibility to use either disclosures they provide themselves or disclosures provided by Box. Also, end users will be able to upload signature images and stamps that can be applied during signing. These features give customers more personalized signing options and will be available later this month.

Improved access to Box Verified Enterprise. Available today, this enhancement makes Sign compatible with Box Verified Enterprise (BVE), which is used by security-conscious customers to protect sensitive content by preventing non-corporate Box access within their organization. This enables BVE customers to address internal and external e-signature use cases without any changes to their network settings.

“According to IDC, the worldwide e-signature market is expected to grow from $US2.3 billion in 2020 to $US6.4 billion by 2025, making it one of the fastest growing markets in enterprise software,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box.

“Since entering the space with our acquisition of SignRequest less than a year ago, we have already brought seamless, native e-signatures to all of our customers on Business and above plans at no additional cost. Today’s announcements build on our promise to expand on Box Sign’s core capabilities by delivering customers and partners with a richer set of features, new and deepened integrations, and a world-class developer experience.

“We have only begun to scratch the surface on what is possible within the e-signature space, so customers can expect to see even more value from Box in the coming months.”