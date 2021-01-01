Upland Software Acquires Objectif Lune

Upland Software, Inc. has acquired Objectif Lune, an enterprise software leader in document composition and business communication automation. With the addition of Objectif Lune, Upland expands its global document workflow product library by adding the capability to modernize complex, paper-based documents for large-volume print production as well as automated delivery across web, email, and mobile platforms.

“We have long invested in the document workflow category and with Objectif Lune we can support even more of the document lifecycle for our customers,” said Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland.

“This means we can help businesses produce more sophisticated paper documents where they are still required, replace paper with digital delivery where desired, and enable document digital transformation without requiring companies to change their legacy systems.”

While the business world becomes increasingly digital, many global companies still need to produce paper documents, either because of customer demand or to meet regulatory requirements.

The challenge, however, for many companies is they need to find a way to compose, automate, and exchange documents based on content from their existing back-office systems to produce interactive business communications, while maintaining compliance and reducing production costs.

“Objectif Lune came from the idea that there had to be a better way to support paper-based business communications in the modern world while maintaining support for legacy business systems,” said Didier Gombert, CEO and Co-Founder of Objectif Lune.

“Upland not only supports our mission but accelerates it due to the scale of their document workflow product library, experience delivering documents through the cloud, and the value being delivered through their partner channels.”

Upland’s document workflow products – which include AccuRoute, FileBound, InterFAX, and Upland Intelligent Capture – improve productivity and reduce costs by enabling digital transformation for any size business across industries such as healthcare, financial services, legal, government, and education.

https://www.objectiflune.com/en/