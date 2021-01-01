ELO Australia and Konica Minolta announce ANZ partnership

Following a successful European partnership, ELO Australia and Konica Minolta Australia have teamed up to deliver digital transformation technology and expertise to Australian and New Zealand private and public entities of all sizes.

The services provided through this partnership will be Australian based and will include data capture, business process automation, cloud hosting as well as document and records management.

Rainer Krause, Chairman ELO Australia and New Zealand, said, “Having Konica Minolta as a certified business partner adds significant capabilities to the global ELO partner network. Following the success in Europe, it was an easy decision to welcome Konica Minolta Australia to ELO’s local partner network.

“Together with Konica Minolta, we will be able to significantly increase our reach and help private and public entities to improve their business processes and increase compliance in the cloud, on-premises or as a hybrid solution.”

Konica Minolta will offer ELO Digital Office as a compliant ECM system which encompasses business process improvements.

Cynthia Lush, General Manager – Solutions Sales at Konica Minolta, adds, “The new partnership with ELO Digital Office is an exciting addition to Konica Minolta’s information management product suite, expanding its capabilities that also include records management.

“As information protection and increasing data risk become an urgent priority for businesses, ELO’s technology capabilities let organisations become more efficient, productive, and compliant with both federal and state regulations, all in one solution.”

