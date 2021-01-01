Trustifi Expands Global Footprint in A/NZ

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) email encryption security company Trustifi is expanding its global footprint throughout New Zealand and Australia, signing MSP and security specialists Secure Right, located in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand. Secure Right offers specialized, best practice cybersecurity products and services to business organizations in both of the above-mentioned countries.

Trustifi has also developed "One Click Compliance" capabilities that cater to a range of security regulations the world-over, including PDPO for Hong Kong, POPI for South Africa, GDPR for Europe, and LGPD for Brazil.

The company offers government-grade email encryption, data loss protection, anti-malware, antivirus, and threat detection solutions. Trustifi's solutions employ advanced AI filters and optical character recognition to combat the most sophisticated threats from malicious actors - who are leveraging AI and similar techniques to conduct devastating imposter attacks on C-level executives.

These incidents are not easily detected by traditional SEG (security email gateway)-based solutions, since SEGs function solely by screening already-blacklisted IP addresses. Trustifi's tools can interpret context and flag keywords like "wire transfer" and "bank account," alerting users to these more sophisticated threats before they can do damage. Furthermore, if organizations apply effective and easy-to-use outbound encryption, imposter attacks are less likely in the first place, since hackers can't intercept the high-level messages required to orchestrate them.

"We're thrilled to enhance our presence in the global marketplace by working with Secure Right, one of New Zealand's most formidable, up-and-coming cyber security providers," said Rom Hendler, CEO and co-founder of Trustifi.

"We look forward to helping them proliferate easy-to-use, effective, and powerful encryption to their growing base of customers, to increase adoption of email security and improve compliance to regulations across the world."

"In a global environment where one breached password could cause major disruption even in the most prominent of companies, it's crucial to offer a comprehensive and layered approach to security services. Top-notch email security is crucial to that strategy," said SecureRight's CEO Thomas Hartley.

"We're impressed with Trustifi's distinctive cloud-based infrastructure and the extraordinary abilities it provides, allowing end-users much greater control to recall and revise content that's already been sent, in addition to a broad list of simple, one-click compliance capabilities. We look forward to seeing this powerful solution implemented among our business end-users, creating more thoroughly secure environments across-the-board."

https://secureright.co.nz/