Microsoft acquires process mining firm

Microsoft has announced the acquisition of Minit, a developer of process mining technology that enables businesses to uncover opportunities for continuous process improvement and better operational efficiency.

Gartner notes that “Recent trends in automation and knowledge of the underlying processes and interactions are key to digital transformation.”

Minit currently enables businesses to transform the way they analyze, monitor and optimize their processes. Minit’s solutions have helped businesses gain deep insights into how processes run, uncover root causes of operational challenges and help mitigate undesired process outcomes.

Microsoft’s Justin Graham - General Manager, Process Insights, said, “This acquisition will further empower Microsoft to help our customers digitally transform and drive operational excellence by creating a complete picture of their business processes, enabling every process to be easily and automatically analyzed and improved.

“Customers will be able to better understand their process data, uncover what operations look like in reality and drive process standardization and improvement across the entire organization to ensure compliance at every step.

Minit founder and current Chief Strategy Officer, Rasto Hlavac said, “For years our team has been focused on enabling global businesses to become more efficient with our market leading process mining solution. Joining forces with Microsoft means that we can deliver positive outcomes to our customers on a different scale."

