Forensics tool provides complete crime to court-solution

MSAB has launched a 2022 update to its mobile forensics solutions which come with a range of new and improved capabilities designed to help forensic specialists and digital investigators to accelerate their investigative efforts and solve cases faster combined with full support for windows 11.

“MSAB has been working persistently on developing solutions that allow access to critical information in the first hours of a criminal investigation to reduce time collecting digital evidence. With our latest releases, operational officers can not only recover critical data quickly and easily using our frontline digital forensics solutions such as the MSAB Kiosk and Tablet; they can also offer victims and witnesses a consent-based authorization form which can be signed digitally at the scene”, says Joel Bollö, CEO of MSAB.

The updated mobile forensics solution for digital data extraction, XRY, comes with a secure file format, now supporting over 39,300 device profiles. We enable forensic specialists access to the increased amount of data, even from the latest mobile devices. Additionally, XAMN, our forensic analysis tool, gives investigators a complete crime to court-solution allowing them to present their findings with confidence.

“MSAB plays an important role in supporting law enforcement and government agencies as we work together globally to prevent and solve crimes. We do this through our innovative forensic technology solutions that enable law enforcement agencies to access more mobile data from mobile devices, conduct in-depth data analysis and help digital forensic managers to lead their teams efficiently”, says Joel Bollö.

The MSAB mobile forensics extraction solution, XRY, improves the chain of custody with the next level of secure XRY file format. The upgraded security framework will enable law enforcement agencies to show that they are taking all reasonable technological steps when conducting criminal investigations.

“In 2021 alone we had 11 releases, including four major and seven micro releases, and hundreds of new features across the product portfolio allowing digital investigators to both access more data from locked phones and help make that data more meaningful. We are proud to announce that with the addition of the new “Report Builder” function.

“XAMN gives agencies a complete crime to court-solution allowing them to make the report process even faster. The improved report builder allows them to present their findings objectively and with confidence in a judicial setting”, says Bradley Sipes, Chief Product Officer at MSAB.

