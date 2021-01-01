FlowEQ announces new workflow automation solution

FlowEQ (formerly BrightReps), a provider of workflow automation for Salesforce and Zendesk users, has announces a new name and brand along with an expanded solution to help all teams that need to accelerate important recurring workflows.

The decision to change the company name from BrightReps to FlowEQ reflects the company’s expanded offerings and its broader mission to “make work easier and teams more productive,” according to Brittani Dunlap, FlowEQ Chief Executive Officer.

“FlowEQ’s Workflow Acceleration Platform now helps support, operations and product teams speed up work that requires a human touch with error-proof workflows that ensure standard operating procedure are followed correctly every time.”

‍The FlowEQ Process Acceleration Platform is a no-code solution that embeds within your current systems and includes the following modules:

- Smart Flows: Build, run and optimize your SOPs with easy-to-follow workflows that let teams work efficiently from day one.

- Pre-built Connectors: Instantly get data and take action across your applications without ever having to open up any other screens or browsers.

- Accelerators: Automate every step that can be automated with triggers, automation rules, and batch workflows.

- Workflow Analysis: Constantly improve how your teams work with the hard data and insights you need to justify changes that will save additional time and money.

FlowEQ makes teams more productive and saves companies money by orchestrating all the data and steps behind the scenes while guiding employees through error-proof workflows. Unlike solutions that expect teams to switch to a whole new system, or automate the easy steps a robot could do, FlowEQ embeds within your current systems, automates everything that can be automated, and gets employees through the steps that require their judgment or expertise faster.

http://www.floweq.com