StorageMAP Charts a Course through the Data Lake

Datadobi has launched StorageMAP, a new solution that provides a single pane of glass for organizations to manage unstructured data across their complete data storage estate. Built upon Datadobi’s vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine, the software enables enterprises to visualize, organize, and act on their data in hybrid vendor and cloud environments.

StorageMAP is the evolution from Datadobi’s field-hardened data migration and protection solutions to a fully-fledged data management platform.

The new solution is the culmination of Datadobi’s developments over the last few years in response to the growing unstructured data management market – including the most recent launch of its vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine, an API that allows organizations to programmatically configure unstructured data management projects, the Datadobi Query Language which optimizes and organizes data lakes internally, and many other rich features for the management of unstructured data.

Unstructured data is expected to reach 144 trillion gigabytes by 2025, according to IDC. The sheer magnitude of unstructured data combined with the increasing complexity of today’s heterogeneous storage environments has caused 95% of organizations to cite the need to manage unstructured data as a problem for their business.

The four major critical concerns for enterprises that StorageMAP addresses are:

Cost Control – Reducing costs in the data centre has always been a top priority for organizations. Although the cloud has delivered a lot in the way of flexibility and cost reduction, data storage continues to get more complex by the day. StorageMAP helps organizations cut costs by enabling intelligent cloud adoption, moving data to less costly on-premises storage, accelerating the decommissioning of inefficient storage, and deleting Redundant, Obsolete, and Trivial (ROT) data.

Conformance to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policies – Reducing carbon footprint has become a top concern of enterprise board members and CEOs. According to 451 Research, 53% of enterprises currently have a formal ESG program in place or are planning for one. StorageMAP helps organizations to meet CO2 reduction targets through carbon accounting of unstructured data storage in the cloud and in the data centre. Cloud adoption (which claims to have up to an 80% carbon reduction rate compared to on-premises storage), data centre optimization, and reduction of ROT data all contribute to a lower carbon footprint.

Risk Reduction – Threats such as ransomware, human error, insider maliciousness, phishing attacks, and more are increasingly putting organizations at risk. Adding to this danger is that many organizations are harbouring large amounts of ROT and sensitive data. StorageMAP bolsters unstructured data protection by allowing IT leaders to understand what data they have, why they have it, where it is, and who owns it. The software then enables companies to take action to properly backup their unstructured data and delete ROT, disowned, and dangerous data.

Getting More Value from Data – Having massive amounts of unstructured data and not actively using it is a cause of frustration for many stakeholders. Unstructured data can make a competitive difference, give valuable information about customer behaviour, or provide insights into new business opportunities not previously explored. StorageMAP allows companies to move their data to the right place, at the right time, all the time. For example, data can be quickly copied to the cloud where it can be analyzed by cloud-native apps. StorageMAP enables companies to exploit their data’s hidden value, transforming it from a liability into an asset.

StorageMAP is sold as a “pay-as-you-grow” model that allows customers to first understand their unstructured data environment before committing to take any necessary actions required by the business. IT leaders, business unit managers, and the C-suite can see reports optimized to their needs that will help them make clear decisions according to their business priorities.

Once they have the visibility, they can then organize the data according to multiple criteria such as ownership of the data, the role of the data, where the data belongs, the risk profile of the data, and the type of action to take on the data. Only then do customers need to commit to purchasing the necessary Action Add-ons required to meet their immediate needs.

This model allows enterprises to truly manage the unstructured data and not just the storage.

“Enterprises cannot handle the pace of unstructured data growth on their own. Managing unstructured data across today’s heterogeneous environments is a specialist activity,” said Carl D’Halluin, CTO, Datadobi.

“StorageMAP enables partners and customers to harness the power of their unstructured data across environments on-premises and in the cloud in a single piece of software. It is the culmination of over a decade of hard work and experience from our team, and in combination with our service partners, truly gives customers the complete solution they are looking for.”

“One of the biggest challenges I see IT operations facing today is the fact that they do not have a single view into the entire data storage environment or the ability to organize and restructure their data quickly and easily. Without that, it is practically impossible for IT to improve operational efficiency and to make their piles of unstructured data work for the business,” said Vinny Choinski, Senior Lab Analyst at ESG.

“StorageMAP addresses these problems head-on. Combined with a high level of cross-vendor knowledge, years of real-life experience, and support with the highest reputation, enterprises can let StorageMAP software do the heavy lifting as they reap the rewards.”

http://www.storagemap.com/