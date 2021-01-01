Workato adds security and scalability enhancements

Workato, the enterprise automation platform, has announced a series of new product capabilities. It has introduced Secrets Manager which allows customers to utilize external secret managers in Workato connections instead of providing their credentials to establish connections. This provides for stronger security postures and audit capabilities.

The newly released zero data retention feature gives users who process sensitive data in Workato the ability to prevent the storage of transactional data such as address or social security number in Workato logs to stay compliant with data protection policies. The company also recently introduced Workato Enterprise Key Management (EKM) giving customers in highly regulated industries control, flexibility, and compliance over their encryption keys and their data inside of the Workato platform.

Improving Collaboration

With increasing collaboration across builders of varying skill sets and capabilities, the ability to quickly understand changes between different versions of an automation recipe is critical. The introduction of Recipe Diff allows users to visually see the difference between versions of a recipe.

This new capability presents a side-by-side visual comparison of different versions of a recipe making it easy for users to see changes made during the recipe development process. Recipe Diff makes it easier for multiple builders to collaborate on the development of a recipe, helps ensure architectural or recipe design standards are followed, and improves the ability of users to anticipate or troubleshoot potential problems caused by a change in a recipe.

Enterprise automation has the potential to positively impact the operations of every business function, yet it can be difficult for organizations to determine how to effectively enable different teams to incorporate automation into their function.

Deep experience in helping customers navigate the process of scaling how automation is utilized across their organization has led Workato to introduce the GEARS framework. GEARS provides a set of best practices, templates and toolkits which combines the learnings from all of Workato’s customers into an actionable set of assets for any customer to utilize.

The core pillars of this framework focus on providing guidance for how customers should govern, enable, adopt, run, and scale automation across their company depending upon their business goals and level of maturity with automation.

"2021 was an incredible year for Workato and our customers. Our customers trust us by running mission critical automations passing sensitive data. We keep that trust by constantly innovating to provide industry-leading security features to protect our customers' data," said Gautham Viswanathan, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Workato.

"The extra layer of protection with EKM, zero-logging, and hourly key rotation gives customers a lot more visibility and control over their most sensitive data. With the right tools for security and governance, our customers can achieve a new level of trust and transparency between technology and business teams."

https://www.workato.com/