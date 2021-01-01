ArchTIS NC Protect now in Azure Marketplace

ASX listed archTIS, a provider of software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, has announced the availability of NC Protect for Microsoft 365 in both Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Azure Government Marketplace, online stores providing applications and services for use on Azure.

NC Protect from archTIS leverages Microsoft security investments to protect sensitive and classified information against data loss and insider threats using highly granular attribute-based access control (ABAC) and protection policies to secure content at rest and in motion.

By combining Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) sensitivity labels with NC Protect’s dynamic ABAC policies to control access, usage, and sharing of files, chats and messages, the solution allows users to benefit from expanded protection and control over the collaboration of sensitive and classified information.

NC Protect’s easy-to-configure policies scale to support data security and compliance requirements across Microsoft 365 apps including Teams, SharePoint, Exchange, OneDrive, and Office 365.

Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President of archTIS, said, “The Marketplaces allows our customers to procure and use Azure credits to purchase and deploy NC Protect, gaining access to its unique ABAC-powered data protection capabilities that leverage and enhance customers’ existing Microsoft investments more easily. It also makes NC Protect more accessible as part of the IP Co-sell Ready program.”

