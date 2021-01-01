Kodak Alaris Releases Next Generation Capture Pro Software

Kodak Alaris has released an update to its Capture Pro document capture software. Engineered to work seamlessly with any document scanner, the latest release introduces platform enhancements, security updates, and integrations with third-party applications.

Kodak Capture Pro now supports Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, and TLS 1.2. The solution’s OCR and barcode engine libraries have also been updated to the latest version available.

This release also includes SharePoint Online MFA (multi-factor authentication) methods. When enabled, logins by individuals registered as domain users are not required to enter credentials. Non-domain users will still be required to authenticate when processing the first batch after launching Kodak Capture Pro.

Other new features include conformance with PDF/UA, which ensures accessibility for people who use assistive technology to navigate and read electronic content, and an option to mark images for deletion. This allows business process outsourcers (BPOs), service bureaus, and other organizations that are legally required to keep scanned images, to deliver ‘marked for deletion’ status to their customers.

“Kodak Capture Pro Software is designed for speed, accuracy, and ease-of-use,” said James Forger, WW Product Manager, Kodak Alaris.

“From desktops to high-volume scanning operations, the software scales according to customers’ document management needs, enabling optimum scanner throughput and maximum productivity. These latest updates will help organizations make data processing faster, more secure, and more cost effective.”

Kodak Capture Pro Software is available as a subscription-based offering in addition to perpetual licensing options.

www.alarisworld.com