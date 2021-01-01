Zaloni releases free Data Governance E-Learning Course

Zaloni has unveiled a Data Governance 101 course that is free and open to the public. Covering beginner to intermediate knowledge of the topic, the course provides learners with an opportunity to learn about data governance and best practices for implementation.

Zaloni University, the company's online hub for various e-learning courses, provides mostly training and education surrounding the Zaloni Arena platform. The Data Governance 101 course is hosted by Zaloni University and marks the expansion of a new topic available among the educational e-learning courses offered. Knowledge of the Zaloni Arena platform is not needed to benefit from this course.

“One of the bigger goals for Zaloni is to expand its education footprint. We employ industry-leading data management and data governance experts, and the Data Governance 101 course is a testament to the knowledge collectively shared here at Zaloni,” says Michele Reister, vice president of marketing at Zaloni.

“This e-learning course is an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about data governance and how it relates to today's modern data management styles, tech stack, and best practices.”

The Data Governance 101 course is now live at Zaloni University and is available for learners everywhere. Those who complete the course will receive a digital certificate that can be shared on social media channels.

Ultimately, the data governance course is expected to fill in the knowledge gap on the subject and provide learners with a trustworthy resource to learn about data governance topic and its associated practices.

To sign up for the e-learning course, visit https://www.zaloni.com/data-governance-101-ecourse/.